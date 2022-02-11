Romantic movies for the weekend of love

It’s a big weekend for movies, and Patrick Beatty is here to dish all we need to know about must-see movies for the weekend of love.
‘Marry Me’ (Theaters)
Directed By: Kat Coiro
Written By: Harper Dill, Bobby Crosby, John Rogers
Starring: John Bradley, Jennifer Lopez, Utkarsh Ambudkar
Genre: Comedy, Musical, Romance
Rated: PG-13 for some language and suggestive material.
Synopsis: Music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd, instead.
‘Death on the Nile’ (Theaters)
Directed By: Kenneth Branagh
Written By: Michael Green, Agatha Christie
Starring: Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Leticia Wright
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Mystery
Rated: PG-13 for violence, some bloody images, and sexual material.
Synopsis: While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.
‘I Want You Back’ (Amazon Prime Video)
Directed By: Jason Orley
Written By: Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger
Starring: Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Scott Eastwood
Genre: Comedy
Rated: R for language, sexual material, some drug use, and partial nudity.
Synopsis: Newly dumped thirty-somethings Peter and Emma team up to sabotage their exes’ new relationships and win them back for good.
