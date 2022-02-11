Romantic movies for the weekend of love

It’s a big weekend for movies, and Patrick Beatty is here to dish all we need to know about must-see movies for the weekend of love.

‘Marry Me’ (Theaters)

Directed By: Kat Coiro

Written By: Harper Dill, Bobby Crosby, John Rogers

Starring: John Bradley, Jennifer Lopez, Utkarsh Ambudkar

Genre: Comedy, Musical, Romance

Rated: PG-13 for some language and suggestive material.

Synopsis: Music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd, instead.

Score: TBD/10

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

‘Death on the Nile’ (Theaters)

Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

Written By: Michael Green, Agatha Christie

Starring: Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Leticia Wright

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Mystery

Rated: PG-13 for violence, some bloody images, and sexual material.

Synopsis: While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.

Rating: TBD/10

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

‘I Want You Back’ (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed By: Jason Orley

Written By: Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger

Starring: Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Scott Eastwood

Genre: Comedy

Rated: R for language, sexual material, some drug use, and partial nudity.

Synopsis: Newly dumped thirty-somethings Peter and Emma team up to sabotage their exes’ new relationships and win them back for good.

Rating: TBD/10

Patrick’s coverage can be found here.