Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) -A special run club is running for a world where no kid is forgotten! Rods Heroes is on a mission to inspire families to answer the call to adopt a child with Down Syndrome or other special needs. Brady Murray, Founder and Hero Club Runner, Austin Cloward, joined us today to talk about how this non-profit organization provides a summer-run club for kids designed to inspire the rising generation to create a more inclusive world for all children.

Every child participating in Heroes Run Club can expect to be taught the values of a superhero and is invited to embody those values to make their community and future world a better place. They hope those participating will be excited about waking up each morning to run alongside their peers for a common cause and feel proud knowing their efforts are making a difference in ensuring that all children worldwide belong to a loving family and inclusive community.

Tune in to hear Murray’s touching adoption story and how those adoptions have changed his life. To sign your child up for the Run Club, visit www.runclub.roads.com. Be inspired by their good work and follow them on social media at @rodsheroes.