Rodizio Grill is open for dine-in!

If you’re a meat love, listen up! Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse dropped off some delicious items for us today, and once you see what we sampled, you’ll be rushing right over! We had:

Frango com Bacon: chicken wrapped in bacon, a Rodizio Grill guest and staff favorite. Tender, juicy chicken breast wrapped in savory bacon and grilled to perfection!

Picanha com Parmesan: top sirloin is their signature cut, and is as tender as it is juicy. Topped with fresh Parmesan.

Abacaxi : Fresh glazed and grilled pineapple, a guest favorite!

Rodizio Grill is back open for dine-in daily, and curbside takeout and delivery through Uber Eats.

Rodizio Grill is located at Trolley Square, 600 South 700 East 2nd Floor SLC hop online and check out the menu at www.rodiziogrill.com