ROCTACO’s amazing variety tacos

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
feedingamerica

ROCTACO’s Director of Operations, John Mercier, came by the set to show us three delicious taco variations they have at ROCTACO all with sauces curated for each taco and hand-made tortillas.

Tacos:

Jimmy Churri

  • Cheese crusted flour tortilla 
  • Carne Asada
  • Chimichurri Sauce
  • House-made Pickled Red Onions 
  • Cilantro Lime Sauce
  • Queso Fresco

Tikka

  • Handmade Flour Tortilla 
  • Chicken Tikka Masala 
  • House-made Pickled Cucumbers and Carrots 
  • Creamy Cilantro Sauce
  • Crispy Onions
  • Fresh Cilantro 

Uncle Al

  • Handmade Corn Tortilla 
  • Al Pastor Carnitas 
  • Ancho Chile Sauce
  • Corn Poblano Salsa 
  • Fresh Pineapple Mango Salsa
  • Queso Fresco
  • Fresh Cilantro

ROCTACO will be present at a street festival featuring live entertainment and food vendors across the street from their business location, 248 S Edison St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

To learn more about ROCTACO visit their website or Instagram

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

feedingamerica

GTU Sponsors