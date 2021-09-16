ROCTACO’s amazing variety tacos

ROCTACO’s Director of Operations, John Mercier, came by the set to show us three delicious taco variations they have at ROCTACO all with sauces curated for each taco and hand-made tortillas.

Tacos:

Jimmy Churri

Cheese crusted flour tortilla

Carne Asada

Chimichurri Sauce

House-made Pickled Red Onions

Cilantro Lime Sauce

Queso Fresco

Tikka

Handmade Flour Tortilla

Chicken Tikka Masala

House-made Pickled Cucumbers and Carrots

Creamy Cilantro Sauce

Crispy Onions

Fresh Cilantro

Uncle Al

Handmade Corn Tortilla

Al Pastor Carnitas

Ancho Chile Sauce

Corn Poblano Salsa

Fresh Pineapple Mango Salsa

Queso Fresco

Fresh Cilantro

ROCTACO will be present at a street festival featuring live entertainment and food vendors across the street from their business location, 248 S Edison St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

