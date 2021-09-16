ROCTACO’s amazing variety tacos

ROCTACO’s Director of Operations, John Mercier, came by the set to show us three delicious taco variations they have at ROCTACO all with sauces curated for each taco and hand-made tortillas.
Tacos:
Jimmy Churri
- Cheese crusted flour tortilla
- Carne Asada
- Chimichurri Sauce
- House-made Pickled Red Onions
- Cilantro Lime Sauce
- Queso Fresco
Tikka
- Handmade Flour Tortilla
- Chicken Tikka Masala
- House-made Pickled Cucumbers and Carrots
- Creamy Cilantro Sauce
- Crispy Onions
- Fresh Cilantro
Uncle Al
- Handmade Corn Tortilla
- Al Pastor Carnitas
- Ancho Chile Sauce
- Corn Poblano Salsa
- Fresh Pineapple Mango Salsa
- Queso Fresco
- Fresh Cilantro
ROCTACO will be present at a street festival featuring live entertainment and food vendors across the street from their business location, 248 S Edison St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
