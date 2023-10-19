Let’s do the time warp again at Pioneer Theatre Company! The cult classic gets a fully staged production downtown SLC after two prior concert versions. Director and choreographer Karen Azenberg joins actor Jeremiah James, who plays Frank-n-furter to give us the details. This is not a shadow-cast of the film, where actors perform in front of the screen with the movie playing.

PTC is also selling prop kits for just $5 for the iconic Rocky Horror experience audiences crave. Outside prop kits are unfortunately not allowed, but at $5, how can you go wrong? The production runs October 20th through 31st. PTC is presenting Sunday performances for Rocky Horror (for the first time!) and there are even a few late-night performances, including the 10 PM closing performance on Halloween itself.

October 20 through 31st, tickets at pioneertheatre.org