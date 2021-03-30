Rocket launching with SheTech

SheTech is a program that shows young women the possibilities of realizing their dreams and goals in STEM with hands-on experience. Cydni Tetro of The Women Tech Council was back in studio talking about rocket launching!

The Perseverance rover has made everyone excited about space, and the possibilities coming for space discovery and even space travel. Many of the scientists and physicists behind Perseverance and similar space projects are women!

Showing girls these role models doing interesting things that are changing the world gives them a powerful image of what they can become in the future. That’s what SheTech is all about, giving the girls mentors and role models to show them what’s possible, and help inspire them even more around space! SheTech gives them hands-on experiences trying it, this week they’re helping high school girls build and launch rockets like the ones we saw today.

Cydni says all girls should join SheTech for experiences like these and inspiration about the all the things they can do!

