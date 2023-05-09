SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Arthritis is the nation’s #1 cause of disability. One in four Americans battles arthritis, totaling nearly 60 million adults and 300,000 children. Owen Mecham, Claire Mecham, and Zac Pendleton joined us today to discuss their experience navigating arthritis.

Owen, along with three of his daughters, deals with arthritis. He finds that their courage inspires him to find a cure. Claire hopes that all children with Juvenile Arthritis can live their lives to the fullest while doing the things they love without limitations. Although dealing with Arthritis, Zac still finds time to do what he loves, mountain biking and swimming.

A walk to cure arthritis will be held to honor the lives of those struggling with this disease. All are invited to “rock the walk” at Riverton City Park on Saturday, May 20th. 100% of Walk to Cure Arthritis donations go to research for better treatments, a cure, and resources to help reduce chronic pain and improve people’s lives.

To learn more about Walk to Cure Arthritis and to register to Rock the Walk or join or start a team, visit www.walktocurearthritis.org/saltlakecity or find them on Facebook @Arthritisfoundationutah.