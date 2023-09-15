SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Gallivan Center is happy to present the 20th Rock ‘N’ Ribs Festival Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 1 – 5 p.m. Join us downtown to enjoy some great BBQ with sample plates starting at only $3.00. You can also enjoy rockin’ music all afternoon, an activity area for the kids (face painting, bounce house, crafts), a merchant marketplace, and admission to the event is absolutely FREE. Don’t miss this fun event!

When: Saturday, September 16; 1-5PM

Where: The Gallivan Center

239 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

www.thegallivancenter.com

Bands: Black Smoke Gypsy

The American Hitmen

Andrew Boss

BBQ Vendors: Texas Smoke

Smokin’ Roadside Grill

Over the Cole’s BBQ

Smoke-A-Billy

Admission: Free!

Click here to learn more about Rock ‘N’ Ribs at The Gallivan Center.

Sponsored by The Gallivan Center/Salt Lake City.