Rob Schneider in studio live

Actor Rob Schneider sat down with the hosts of GTU, talking about his upcoming show. He is performing at Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center on Saturday, February 29.

So, why Utah? Schneider says he feels comfortable here. “I love it here, this is where I feel the most welcomed”, said Schneider.

Schneider along with his wife Patricia Maya, also do a Podcast together called “See What Happens.” The pair talk business, jokes, parenting methods and more.

To catch Schneider’s performance head to saltlakecountyarts.org.

Show information:

February 29, 7 p.m at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City. Tickets can be purchased at www.saltlakecountyarts.org $30 per ticket.

Be sure to follow Rob on his social media and websites:

SWH Page: www.robschneider.com/seewhathappens

Instagram: @TheSWHpodcast

Twitter: @TheSWHpodcast

Website: www.robschneider.com

Facebook: @RobSchneiderOfficial

Twitter: @RobSchneider

Instagram: @iamrobschneider