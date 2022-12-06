‘Tis the season for good eatin’! Prime Rib is a fan favorite during the holidays but it can be tricky to cook it right. It can be easy to get intimidated and mess up a piece of meat as high end as this one. Fortunately, Chef Austin Buhler of Buhler’s Gourmet and chef of Central Valley Cafe shares his secrets to the perfect roast.

Ingredients:

5 lbs. Prime Rib Roast

1/4 cup of Buhler’s Gourmet seasoned salt

2 tbsp. kosher salt

2 tbsp. garlic powder

2 tbsp. dried rosemary

1 tbsp. thyme

2 tbsp. smoked paprika

1 tbsp. oregano

2 tbsp. onion powder

Season the meat all over. If it looks over seasoned, you’re doing it correctly. Former GTU host Reagan Leadbetter quotes her mother, “Do it until you look like you ruined it.” Once seasoned, place meat on baking sheet and place in a 500 degree oven for 15-20 min. The outside will be nice and brown and seared. After the 15-20 min, lower the oven to 275 degrees and cook 11 minutes per pound of meat. The time can vary depending on the size of the meat but expect at least an hour. Buhler prefers to get it rare as to not overcook it but also says people should make it to their preference. Take it out once it hits 128 degrees as the meat will still be cooking even a little after you take it out of the oven. Cut and Serve with au jus or Buhler’s creamy horseradish sauce.

Creamy Horseradish sauce:

3/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonaise

1-2 tsp. horseradish

1 tsp. Buhler’s gourmet seasoned salt

1 tsp. minced parsley

1 tsp. chopped chives

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Mix together and ready to serve.

To get 20% off your seasonings, visit buhlersgourmet.com and enter promo code Holiday22. Valid until Dec. 9, 2022.

For more recipes and seasonings follow Buhler’s accounts on Instagram: @chefaustinbuhler and @buhlersgourmet.