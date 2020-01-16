This roasted tater salad with mustard vinaigrette hits the spot no matter what time of year! Ricci Sorensen filled our kitchen with a veggie packed dish this morning on GTU.
Roasted Tater Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette:
Ingredients:
- Potatoes
- Cubed Red Bell Peppers
- Chopped Red Onions diced
- Any other veggies you would like to roast!
Directions:
- On a sheet pan with parchment paper place all veggies.
- Drizzle with avocado oil or olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Bake for 35-45 minutes until fork tender.
Mustard vinaigrette:
Instructions
- 1/2 c. White vinegar
- 1/2 c. Avocado oil, olive oil, or water for oil free
- 1 T. Stone ground mustard
- 1 T. Maple syrup
- 1/8 tsp. Garlic powder
- Sea salt and pepper
Directions
- Shake or whisk to blend.
- Toss mixed greens with a little drizzle of dressing. (You will have extra dressing, save to use through the week!)
Remove veggies from oven and serve over greens with your favorite nuts! I love to use pistachios or walnuts! It’s warm, filling and healthy! Be sure to follow Ricci on Instagram @reallifewithricci