This roasted tater salad with mustard vinaigrette hits the spot no matter what time of year! Ricci Sorensen filled our kitchen with a veggie packed dish this morning on GTU.

Roasted Tater Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette:

Ingredients:

  • Potatoes
  • Cubed Red Bell Peppers
  • Chopped Red Onions diced
  • Any other veggies you would like to roast! 

Directions:

  1. On a sheet pan with parchment paper place all veggies.
  2. Drizzle with avocado oil or olive oil, salt and pepper.
  3. Bake for 35-45 minutes until fork tender. 

Mustard vinaigrette:

Instructions

  • 1/2 c. White vinegar
  • 1/2 c. Avocado oil, olive oil, or water for oil free 
  • 1 T. Stone ground mustard 
  • 1 T. Maple syrup 
  • 1/8 tsp. Garlic powder
  • Sea salt and pepper 

Directions

  1. Shake or whisk to blend. 
  2. Toss mixed greens with a little drizzle of dressing. (You will have extra dressing, save to use through the week!) 

Remove veggies from oven and serve over greens with your favorite nuts! I love to use pistachios or walnuts! It’s warm, filling and healthy! Be sure to follow Ricci on Instagram @reallifewithricci

