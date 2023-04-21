SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you are looking for a fresh and healthy meal to add to your springtime meals. We have the perfect thing. This sheet tray meal mixes radishes, sweet potatoes, with chicken to make a fresh meal that everyone will like. Today we were joined by Maggie Faber, blogger of magpieeats, to try out this recipe.

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 bunch radishes, quartered, greens chopped

1 bulb fennel, thinly sliced

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 large sweet potato, cut into small dice

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons cooking oil

Salt and Pepper

Vinaigrette

2 tablespoons Miso paste

2 teaspoons dijon mustard

2 cloves minced garlic

2 teaspoons minced ginger

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

¾ cup olive or avocado oil

Directions

Preheat oven to 400℉ and lightly grease a standard baking sheet.

Add radishes, fennel, shallot and sweet potato to the baking sheet, season with salt and pepper and spread out across the sheet, leaving space for the chicken thighs.

Place the chicken thighs on the baking sheet with the vegetables, season with salt and pepper. Combine the sesame and vegetable oil and drizzle across the veggies and chicken.

Bake for 25-35 minutes until vegetables are browned and tender and the chicken is lightly browned and has reached 165℉

While the vegetables and chicken are cooking, prepare the vinaigrette as follows

Whisk together all the vinaigrette ingredients except for the oil, season with black pepper. (add salt sparingly as miso is naturally salty) Slowly drizzle in the oil while whisking the other ingredients until the dressing comes together.

She suggests serving vegetables and chicken over rice, pasta or mashed potatoes. Top with dressing, chopped cilantro and sesame seeds.

For more recipes like this check out her blog: magpieeats.