Roasted pumpkin seeds

Author, RaeAnne Thayne, was on the show to talk about her new novel, Coming Home for Christmas. RaeAnne is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of more than 60 novels. She writes stories of hope, healing and heart from her home in northern Utah. Her books are considered sweet small-town romances that lift the spirits.

Coming Home for Christmas is a holiday romance that will uplift your spirit. RaeAnne says there is no better way to escape the holiday hustle and bustle, than siting down and getting cozy with a holiday book.