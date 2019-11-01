Our beautiful producer, McCall Gray, came out of the booth and stepped into the kitchen to share her delicious roasted pumpkin seeds recipe.
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Ingredients:
- 2 cups fresh pumpkin seeds, or whatever you can scoop from your pumpkin
- 3 tablespoons butter (melted) or an equal amount of cooking oil
- 1 teaspoon salt and/or other seasonings
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 250 degrees
- Scoop out the seeds
- Separate the gunk from the pumpkin seeds
- Rinse and Drain
- Season the pumpkin seeds
- Bake the pumpkin seeds for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally
- Finish roasting for 5-15 more minutes at 325 degrees
- Serve, store in an air tight container and enjoy!