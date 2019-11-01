Live Now
Roasted pumpkin seeds

Good Things Utah
Our beautiful producer, McCall Gray, came out of the booth and stepped into the kitchen to share her delicious roasted pumpkin seeds recipe.

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups fresh pumpkin seeds, or whatever you can scoop from your pumpkin
  • 3 tablespoons butter (melted) or an equal amount of cooking oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt and/or other seasonings
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce (optional)

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 250 degrees
  2. Scoop out the seeds
  3. Separate the gunk from the pumpkin seeds
  4. Rinse and Drain
  5. Season the pumpkin seeds
  6. Bake the pumpkin seeds for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally
  7. Finish roasting for 5-15 more minutes at 325 degrees
  8. Serve, store in an air tight container and enjoy!

