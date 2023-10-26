SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Warm up on a rainy fall day with a tasty soup recipe using cauliflower and fennel. Maggie Faber, known as @magpieeatsandsweets on Instagram, joined us on the show to share the recipe and a fun event coming up at the Millcreek Commons Harvest Market this Friday, 10/27 from 4pm-8pm. For more from Maggie, visit magpies.com

INGREDIENTS:

serves 4-6

  • 1 pound cauliflower florets 
  • 3 large Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks
  • 1 bulb fennel, stalks removed, halved and sliced 
  • 1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced 
  • 4-5 small cloves of garlic, smashed 
  • 2 tablespoons cooking oil of choice
  • 4 cups vegetable stock 
  • 1 tablespoon herb seasoning blend (suggest Magpie Everyday Blend, Herbes de Provence or Italian Seasoning Blend) 
  • Salt and Pepper as needed 
  • Parmesan Cheese for serving

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 400F. Add cauliflower, fennel, potatoes, onion and garlic to a large sheet tray, coat in oil and season with herb blend and salt and pepper. Roast for 15-20 minutes until browned 
  2. Transfer the vegetables to a large lidded pot, add with vegetable stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the vegetables are tender.
  3. Turn off the heat and blend soup until smooth using an immersion blender or by transferring to a blender in batches. Taste soup and salt and pepper as needed. Serve with fresh grated parmesan cheese. 