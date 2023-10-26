SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Warm up on a rainy fall day with a tasty soup recipe using cauliflower and fennel. Maggie Faber, known as @magpieeatsandsweets on Instagram, joined us on the show to share the recipe and a fun event coming up at the Millcreek Commons Harvest Market this Friday, 10/27 from 4pm-8pm. For more from Maggie, visit magpies.com

INGREDIENTS:

serves 4-6

1 pound cauliflower florets

3 large Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks

1 bulb fennel, stalks removed, halved and sliced

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

4-5 small cloves of garlic, smashed

2 tablespoons cooking oil of choice

4 cups vegetable stock

1 tablespoon herb seasoning blend (suggest Magpie Everyday Blend, Herbes de Provence or Italian Seasoning Blend)

Salt and Pepper as needed

Parmesan Cheese for serving

DIRECTIONS: