SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Warm up on a rainy fall day with a tasty soup recipe using cauliflower and fennel. Maggie Faber, known as @magpieeatsandsweets on Instagram, joined us on the show to share the recipe and a fun event coming up at the Millcreek Commons Harvest Market this Friday, 10/27 from 4pm-8pm. For more from Maggie, visit magpies.com
INGREDIENTS:
serves 4-6
- 1 pound cauliflower florets
- 3 large Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks
- 1 bulb fennel, stalks removed, halved and sliced
- 1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 4-5 small cloves of garlic, smashed
- 2 tablespoons cooking oil of choice
- 4 cups vegetable stock
- 1 tablespoon herb seasoning blend (suggest Magpie Everyday Blend, Herbes de Provence or Italian Seasoning Blend)
- Salt and Pepper as needed
- Parmesan Cheese for serving
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 400F. Add cauliflower, fennel, potatoes, onion and garlic to a large sheet tray, coat in oil and season with herb blend and salt and pepper. Roast for 15-20 minutes until browned
- Transfer the vegetables to a large lidded pot, add with vegetable stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the vegetables are tender.
- Turn off the heat and blend soup until smooth using an immersion blender or by transferring to a blender in batches. Taste soup and salt and pepper as needed. Serve with fresh grated parmesan cheese.