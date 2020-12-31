Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Maggie Faber of Magpie Sweets and Eats shares a healthy and mouth-watering recipe! Follow along, and follow her on social media: IG: @magpiesweetsandeats  

Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Serves 4

1-1  ½ pounds trimmed and quartered brussel sprouts

3 tablespoons pomegranate molasses 

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar 

1 tablespoon dijon mustard 

2 cloves garlic, minced finely

⅔ cup olive oil 

Kosher salt and black pepper

¼ cup shaved parmesan 

¼ cup pomegranate seeds 

  1. Preheat oven to 425℉ 
  2. In a medium bowl combine molasses, vinegar, mustard, and garlic and whisk together. While whisking vigorously very slowly pour the olive oil into the mixture to create a creamy dressing. Once all the oil has been added, season with salt and pepper and adjust seasoning as needed. 
  3. Remove ¼ cup of the vinaigrette and add brussel sprouts to the bowl and toss to coat. Spread evenly on a rimmed cookie sheet and bake for approximately 20-25 minutes or until the sprouts are tender and browned. 
  4. Transfer to a serving platter and drizzle remaining vinaigrette on top. Then top with parmesan and pomegranate seeds and serve.
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

