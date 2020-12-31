Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Deena with Good Things Utah spoke with Andrew Reinhart of Wasatch Medical Clinic about what precautions their staff is taking with COVID-19 to keep their patients safe and how they can help you keep the romance alive in the bedroom during these stressful times.

Wasatch Medical Clinic is making sure they are checking the temperatures of everyone before they enter the office. Their office is cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day, washing hands, and of course, they’re wearing face masks to keep staff and patients safe and healthy.