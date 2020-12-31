Maggie Faber of Magpie Sweets and Eats shares a healthy and mouth-watering recipe! Follow along, and follow her on social media: IG: @magpiesweetsandeats
Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Serves 4
1-1 ½ pounds trimmed and quartered brussel sprouts
3 tablespoons pomegranate molasses
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon dijon mustard
2 cloves garlic, minced finely
⅔ cup olive oil
Kosher salt and black pepper
¼ cup shaved parmesan
¼ cup pomegranate seeds
- Preheat oven to 425℉
- In a medium bowl combine molasses, vinegar, mustard, and garlic and whisk together. While whisking vigorously very slowly pour the olive oil into the mixture to create a creamy dressing. Once all the oil has been added, season with salt and pepper and adjust seasoning as needed.
- Remove ¼ cup of the vinaigrette and add brussel sprouts to the bowl and toss to coat. Spread evenly on a rimmed cookie sheet and bake for approximately 20-25 minutes or until the sprouts are tender and browned.
- Transfer to a serving platter and drizzle remaining vinaigrette on top. Then top with parmesan and pomegranate seeds and serve.