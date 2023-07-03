Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Chef Austin Buhler joined us on the show with a recipe for a Roast Pork Sandwich w/ Apricot Mostarda.
For the Mostarda
● 2 cups fresh apricots, pitted & chunked (can also use cherries,
peaches, etc.)
● 1 cup granulated sugar
● ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
● 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
● ½ tsp ground ginger
● 2 tsp whole mustard seeds
● 2 tsp dried mustard
● Pinch of salt
1. Combine all the ingredients in a sauce pot. Bring to a simmer and cook until the fruit has begun to break down and the mixture is thick.
For the Sandwich
● 1 pork tenderloin – cooked to your preference & sliced into ¼ in slices
● 4 demi baguettes
● Beehive Cheese SeaHive Cheddar
● Arugula
● Tomato Slices
● Apricot Mostarda
1. Take a baguette and slice it in half. Add a layer of arugula, then the pork, cheese shavings, tomatoes, & mostarda. Enjoy this nice refreshing sandwich hot or cold