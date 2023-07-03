Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Chef Austin Buhler joined us on the show with a recipe for a Roast Pork Sandwich w/ Apricot Mostarda.

For the Mostarda

● 2 cups fresh apricots, pitted & chunked (can also use cherries,

peaches, etc.)

● 1 cup granulated sugar

● ¼ cup apple cider vinegar

● 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

● ½ tsp ground ginger

● 2 tsp whole mustard seeds

● 2 tsp dried mustard

● Pinch of salt

1. Combine all the ingredients in a sauce pot. Bring to a simmer and cook until the fruit has begun to break down and the mixture is thick.

For the Sandwich

● 1 pork tenderloin – cooked to your preference & sliced into ¼ in slices

● 4 demi baguettes

● Beehive Cheese SeaHive Cheddar

● Arugula

● Tomato Slices

● Apricot Mostarda

1. Take a baguette and slice it in half. Add a layer of arugula, then the pork, cheese shavings, tomatoes, & mostarda. Enjoy this nice refreshing sandwich hot or cold