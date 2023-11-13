Discover hope and healing at Rising Health Specialty Clinic in Utah, where advanced Lyme disease treatment meets compassionate care.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – Rising Health Specialty Clinic provides comprehensive Lyme disease treatment. Our therapies are based on safe and effective alternative medicine protocols that provide real results, whether used alone or in combination with traditional Western medicine.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted though the bites of infected ticks, commonly known as deer ticks. These tiny ticks pick up the bacteria, Borrelia Burgdorferi, when feeding on infected mammals – such as mice and deer. When biting a human it can transmit this bacteria, leading to Lyme disease. Don’t let Lyme disease go undetected, watch for symptoms like a rash, fever, fatigue, and more. At Rising Health, they do not just treat symptoms, Rising Health Specialty Clinic is transforming lives with an approach that gets to the root of the problem.

Discover hope and healing at Rising Health Specialty Clinic in Utah, where advanced Lyme disease treatment meets compassionate care. From extensive testing, to personalized plans featuring IV therapy, peptide therapy, and health coaching, Rising Health Specialty Clinic provides result driven alternatives, making treatment accessible.

