Savannah Keyes came to Good Things Utah alongside guitarist Tate Brusa to give us all a sneak peak of her upcoming appearance opening for country superstar Jimmie Allen. A native Utahan, Keyes has been representing the Beehive State with the likes of superstars including Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres. Keyes has lived in Nashville for nearly a decade living the country music star dream. Her biggest influences include female legends like fellow Tennessean Dolly Parton, Shania Twain and Miranda Lambert.

The event Keyes will be performing at is a benefit concert in honor of a local 12-year-old Utah boy, Drayke Hardman who lost his life to suicide due to bullying. Hardman passed away in February 2022. The story broke Keyes heart as she has family members the same age as Hardman and could not imagine the pain endured. “It’s been really, really powerful to watch and I’m just really happy to be a very, very small part of it.” said Keyes. The ‘Love for the Win’ event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy.

To purchase tickets for ‘Love for the Win’ event, visit bandsintown.com.

To stay up to date with Keyes future endeavors, follow Keyes on Instagram and TikTok.