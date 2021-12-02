Ringing in the holidays with Merry Bells

Looking for a fun way to bring your family and friends together for the holidays? Creator of Merry Bells, Brad Peterson is here discussing the meaning behind Merry Bells and why it was created.

Peterson said his wife always loved playing the bells with their family at Christmas parties which is why he made a bell chart for her. He then came up with Merry Bells so she wouldn’t have to point at the charts anymore and the goal now is to help bring families together in a positive way that’s also fun for the whole family.

The bell set they offer comes with a DVD of 30 Play-Along Christmas songs and they even have four other DVDs and songs that can be downloaded from their website digitally for those who don’t have a DVD player. While they still have bell charts, Peterson said most prefer DVDs so they don’t have to look at the charts.

Playing Merry Bells is guaranteed to put a smile on everyone’s face and is a fun and creative way to interact with others. Be sure to watch our hosts playing them to see how they did! You can order your own handbells on their website and use code “goodthingsutah” to receive a special discount.

They also currently have a demonstration booth where you can try them out with Merry Bells at the Christkindlmarkt Festival at This is the Place State Park going on now through this Saturday!