SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Christmas is just a couple of days away and we’re ringing in the holiday with music of the season. Vocal performer, Charlee Sorensen discovered her nack for operatic singing durring the pandemic in 2020. She says it happened by accident, but is grateful for vocal coaches who have helped her develop as a classical singer.

After graduating high school in May, Sorensen traveled to Sicily, Italy, to further her talents and learn from industry professionals, including the professor of voice at Juliard. She is now a student at UVU, studying vocal performance. She will be appearing in the Spring opera happening at the Noorda Center on April 7th and 8th.

She gave a special performance of Let It Snow to celebrate the season.