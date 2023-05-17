Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – The ability to give back and help those in need is one of the most powerful things a person can do. Two of those people joined us today, Amber Edmund-Brosig and Kory Toone from the Children and the Earth shared with us an opportunity to care for those in need.

The Children and the Earth is a Utah-based non profit that raises money to provide assistance to families with sick children. Children and the Earth alleviates family struggles by providing financial support for medical bills, a mortgage payment, and unfortunately funeral expenses. Edmund-Brosig’s family founded the Children and the Earth in 1999. They fundraise year-round raising money for a range of necessary causes that affect children.

The Children and the Earth are having a two-day event, Ride the Brain Wave, on May 19th & 20th at the Sandy City Promenade. This year’s event will benefit thirty children who are ill and their families. Come join in the fun for a great cause with live music, food trucks, local vendors and so much more. If you fancy yourself a competitor, there will be a cornhole tournament held on both days.

Learn more about the Children and the Earth on their website HERE. For event information and to purchase tickets visit their page on here EventBrite.