Reward Fathers this Sunday with Papa B’s version of baked beans

While you are preparing for Father’s Day and possibly an epic summer barbeque, you might want to try a recommendation from Harmon’s.

Here is the recipe that uses onions, peppers, bacon and that makes a bean dish more than a small side-dish.

Papa B’s Baked Beans

From Chef Debbie Iverson for Harmons

Difficulty: 2

Total Time: 1:30

Serves: 8-10

1 lb sliced bacon, diced

1 onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

4 (16.5 oz) cans Bush’s original beans

2 cups firmly packed golden-brown sugar

1-3 Tbsp chili powder

2 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

In large pan over medium-high heat, add bacon and cook until browned and crispy. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Remove all but 2 tablespoons-oil and add onion and bell pepper and cook until vegetables are softened, about 7 minutes.

Remove from heat. Add remaining ingredients. Stir until combined.

Bake covered at 350° until bubbly, 45 minutes-1 hour.

