SANTAQUIN, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — As a US Army veteran and mechanic with over 17 years of experience, Tyler Warner has been involved in demolition derby for 7 years. He and his wife Sarisha have a passion for helping high school students get hands-on experience in the automotive and welding trades.

Their non-profit organization, Wrecked Neck Racing Mentorship Program, donates cars to local high school trade programs and teaches them how to build demolition derby cars. The goal is to help students get practical experience and learn new skills while having fun. At the end of the year, the students compete against each other in a safe heat, and the winners earn money for their classrooms.

Seth Lai, a student and derby driver, is a testament to the effectiveness of their mentorship program. He learned how to build a car with Wrecked Neck Racing, and now he competes regularly. Seth’s success is proof that the program works, and it can help students achieve their dreams.

Wrecked Neck Racing Mentorship Program takes safety seriously. They showcase all of the safety procedures they take and explain the build process to anyone who is interested. They brought a derby car on the show to display the finished product.

Their non-profit organization is 501(c)3 certified, and they are always looking for more ways to help. Tyler and Sarisha’s community has enriched their own personal lives, and they have created friendships they value so highly. Their goal is to help as many students as they can and to create a strong community around trade programs. If you are interested in getting involved, contact them through their website or email wreckedneckracingut@gmail.com