SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Winter can be harsh on our hair, leaving it dry, damaged, and in desperate need of some TLC. Thankfully, Sierra Miller has some great tips for post-winter hair care.

First and foremost, Sierra emphasizes the importance of adding moisture back into your hair. To do this, she suggests using at-home hair masks that are specifically designed to hydrate and nourish your strands. Some of her favorites include coconut oil masks, avocado masks, and honey masks. Sierra recommends using these masks once a week or as needed, depending on how dry your hair is feeling.

In addition to at-home hair masks, Sierra also suggests getting salon treatments to add moisture back into your hair. These treatments can include deep conditioning, protein treatments, or scalp treatments. Sierra notes that it’s important to choose a treatment that’s right for your hair type and needs, so it’s always best to consult with a professional stylist before booking a treatment.

Getting a good haircut helps to get rid of any split ends and to give your hair a fresh start for the new season. A good haircut can also help to add volume and bounce back into your hair.

Using a humidifier in your room helps combat the dry winter air that can suck moisture out of your hair. A humidifier can help to add moisture back into the air, which can in turn help to keep your hair hydrated.

Another important tip for post-winter hair care is protecting against fabric damage. Sierra recommends using a silk pillowcase, silk beanies, and microfiber towels to prevent friction and breakage that can occur from rough fabrics. These gentle fabrics help to protect your hair while you sleep or style it.

Finally, Sierra recommends oiling your hair every day to help keep it moisturized and healthy. She suggests using natural oils like argan oil or jojoba oil, which can help to nourish your hair and prevent breakage. Simply apply a small amount of oil to the ends of your hair each day to help keep it healthy and shiny.

As a special offer for our viewers, Sierra is offering $10 off any hair or scalp treatment when you mention GTU at booking.