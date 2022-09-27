Put a spin on the classic cinnamon roll. Owner, Abby Peterson, and Annie Lapp, Head Baker at Batched Baked Goods joined us on the show to share what’s new at the local shop.

Batch Baked Goods sells cinnamon rolls and cookies in a variety of unique flavors. They showcased their staple items including cinnamon, orange, chocolate chip cookies. Their Octobers flavors of the month include Muddy Buddy, Cherry Almond, and Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake.

Mention Good Things Utah and get 15% off your entire order.

Website: https://www.batchbakedgoods.com/

Facebook: Batch Baked Goods

Instagram: @BatchBakedGoods