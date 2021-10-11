Reunite with your divine energy

Laurel Huston, President of Reflections Inside and Out and creator of Body Mapping joined us on the show to share what she’s been working on over the last 20 years. She is an award-winning international keynote speaker hoping to empower and inspire others to discover their highest self.



Huston introduced a term she calls, Body Mapping. It is a technique used to identify markers on our bodies that signify gifts, abilities, and personality traits. Huston works with 1,000s of clients, helping them regain trust with their relationships with time, money, their bodies, and intimacy. The goal of Body Mapping is to empower others to feel more confident and reunite with their divine energy.



She shared, “Body Mapping is the map the universe left on your body to help you remember – you have a purpose, you matter, you are enough!” Huston wants to remind everyone that every human has a map on their body and this map is there to help them understand their ability to find confidence in who they are.



Registration is now open for the Discover Your Divine Feminine event on Oct. 28th & 29th in South Jordan Utah, so be sure to visit her website to learn more. You can also find her on Facebook and YouTube where she shares more about Body Mapping.