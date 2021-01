Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We came across an article about how our favorite childhood toys were made (read it here) and knew it would make a fun segment to talk about the nostalgia of our favorites. We hear the history of LEGO’s, Lincoln Logs, reminisce about the slinky, play-doh, and more.

We couldn’t forget the hula hoop. Regan and Brian both gave it a try. Who do you think shook those hips the best? Take a look, and enjoy this fun trip down memory lane!