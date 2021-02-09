Retro Candy from Salt City Sweet Shop

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deborah Drew, owner of Salt City Sweet Shop was in the studio to tell us all about her small family-owned and operated business! She tells us they try to bring joy through their products that are mostly retro, vintage, hard-to-find, or handmade. The most common thing they hear from customers is, “I remember these from when I was a kid.

They also make their own caramel that their mouth-watering caramel apples are dipped in, tasty fudge, nostalgic sodas, and so much more! You can even have them help you with a custom gift basket. The perfect spot to stop in for your sweetie this Valentine’s Day, or any day of the week to satisfy your sweet tooth.

There are a couple of specials to entice you, $5 gourmet apples all day Tuesday and $10/lb fudge on Friday! We can’t wait to go visit.

Salt City Sweet Shop can be found at their flagship location 5136 W 13400 S, Herriman and on Instagram and Facebook

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

