Retro Candy from Salt City Sweet Shop

Deborah Drew, owner of Salt City Sweet Shop was in the studio to tell us all about her small family-owned and operated business! She tells us they try to bring joy through their products that are mostly retro, vintage, hard-to-find, or handmade. The most common thing they hear from customers is, “I remember these from when I was a kid.
They also make their own caramel that their mouth-watering caramel apples are dipped in, tasty fudge, nostalgic sodas, and so much more! You can even have them help you with a custom gift basket. The perfect spot to stop in for your sweetie this Valentine’s Day, or any day of the week to satisfy your sweet tooth.
There are a couple of specials to entice you, $5 gourmet apples all day Tuesday and $10/lb fudge on Friday! We can’t wait to go visit.
Salt City Sweet Shop can be found at their flagship location 5136 W 13400 S, Herriman and on Instagram and Facebook