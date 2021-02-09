Retro Candy from Salt City Sweet Shop

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Deborah Drew, owner of Salt City Sweet Shop was in the studio to tell us all about her small family-owned and operated business! She tells us they try to bring joy through their products that are mostly retro, vintage, hard-to-find, or handmade. The most common thing they hear from customers is, “I remember these from when I was a kid.

They also make their own caramel that their mouth-watering caramel apples are dipped in, tasty fudge, nostalgic sodas, and so much more! You can even have them help you with a custom gift basket. The perfect spot to stop in for your sweetie this Valentine’s Day, or any day of the week to satisfy your sweet tooth.

There are a couple of specials to entice you, $5 gourmet apples all day Tuesday and $10/lb fudge on Friday! We can’t wait to go visit.

Salt City Sweet Shop can be found at their flagship location 5136 W 13400 S, Herriman and on Instagram and Facebook