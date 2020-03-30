Retirement plans and topics to help you during the pandemic

Mark and Clint Cowdell joined us on Good Things Utah for another Monday Monday special. The father/son duo is part of the team at Cowdell Investments, a Salt Lake area firm that focuses on preparing people for a successful retirement. they are also popular radio show hosts.

As you prepare for a successful retirement, perhaps one of those things causing you some stress is the market. Volatility can certainly keep us up at night, so how do we prepare?

Last week the US stock market experienced a massive sell-off caused primarily by fears about the coronavirus. The sell-off is now identified as a market correction: a 10 percent drop in stocks from their most recent peak. But, “don’t worry, this isn’t the first time this has happened,” says Mark Cowdell.

Mark and Clint have had clients come through their doors after a market crash and ask if their portfolios suffered big losses. Fortunately, “it hasn’t happened too much with our clients because we keep them actively aware of what’s going on in the markets,” says Clint. When it comes to retirement portfolios, Cowdell focuses on investing in more protected markets. This way, when sell-offs do happen, you won’t be at risk of big losses. However, there will always be some level of risk with investment.

Mark and Clint sit down individually with each client and run through what their risk tolerance is. This ensures that when market corrections or fluctuations do inevitably happen, the client is aware of potential losses. Mark goes on to say, “In general, as someone gets close to that retirement age, we like them to scale back the risk, … and put money in not as of aggressive accounts.”

When it comes to managing money and protecting your valuable retirement assets even during periods of market volatility, Cowdell Investments should be your only choice.

For you at home, if you want to learn more about planning for a retirement that can handle the ups and downs of the market, Cowdell Investments has a great offer for you. Right now, for the first 5 callers that have saved $250-thousand dollars or more, they’re offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan just for you. This will allow their team to sit down with you personally and provide you with a roadmap, analyzing where you are right now, and discuss your best steps to really get ready for a successful retirement.

A game plan to get you where you need to be. Call the number now: 801-509-5471 or visit Retire Rich Today for more information.

This story contains sponsored content.