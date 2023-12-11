SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The Restoring Freedom Summit is a groundbreaking training event sponsored by the University of Utah’s College of Social Work, aiming to address the often-misunderstood issues of human trafficking, ritual abuse, and the resulting Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and trauma. The summit is designed for Mental Health Professionals, Medical Providers, Law Enforcement, First Responders, Clergy, Counselors, Educators, Students, Survivors, and their supportive friends and family.

Kimberli Koen, Founder of The Healing Center for Complex Trauma (HCCT), joined us on the show today to share how the summit seeks to empower individuals with knowledge to support survivors effectively. Survivors of human trafficking and ritual abuse are often misdiagnosed and mistreated, making proper healing and support crucial. The event will feature speakers addressing various topics, from the reality of human trafficking to tools for first responders and strategies to engage survivors in safety and healing.

The Restoring Freedom Summit’s mission is to shed light on the unseen horrors experienced by survivors like Kimberli Koen, who has a personal history of ritualistic abuse, human trafficking, and domestic violence. The summit aims to provide hope and a way forward for those suffering, emphasizing the importance of understanding the person behind the symptoms and offering tools for comprehensive support.

The summit encourages compassion, intention, and attuned listening to restore choice and freedom to each survivor as a whole person. To participate, viewers can register at tinyurl.com/Freedom2024, and there is a special promotion offering a 25% discount with the code “GoodThings25.” More information is available on the event’s Instagram account, @restorefreedom.summit, and their website TheHealingCenterForComplexTrauma.org.