SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Take part in The Restoring Freedom Summit set to take place on January 11th. Kimberli Koen, Founder of The Healing Center For Complex Trauma, joined us on the show to share about the event. It is target towards Mental Health Professionals, Medical Providers, Law Enforcement, First Responders, Clergy, Counselors, Educators, Students, Survivors and their supportive friends and family. It is a groundbreaking training event where the topics of human trafficking, ritual abuse and resulting Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and trauma will be addressed in a comprehensive way.

Kimberli Koen is a living story of ritualistic abuse, human trafficking, domestic violence and her mission is to reveal the unseen horrors and give hope and a way to those who are suffering. There will be other incredible presenters and topics covered. GTU viewers can get 25% off with code: GoodThings25 at tinyurl.com/Freedom2024

For more information visit TheHealingCenterForComplexTrauma.org and follow @restorefreedom.summit on social media.