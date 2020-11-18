Restaurants facing backlash for adding a COVID-19 surcharge

The much buzzed about “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” premiered Wednesday, November 11th on Bravo. The series delves into the undiscovered world of Salt Lake City within an exclusive social circle made up of six successful women who’ve created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses.

The series follows the elite and unconventional lives of six women, as they navigate a society fueled by religion, beauty, wealth and perfection. The Mormon church is undeniably ingrained in the culture, but these women represent a spectrum of religious beliefs ranging from Mormon, Islamic, Jewish and Pentecostal. With a deep-rooted history, these women share a special bond, but when circles are this tight it’s only a matter of time before beliefs and personalities collide.