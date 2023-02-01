SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Producer Savvy joined us in the kitchen with another sharable appetizer for the big game. This recipe is easy to do and all you need is an instant pot and a couple ingredients you might already have in your pantry. Combine the flavors with spinach and artichokes and you have an irresistible dip that will have fans coming back for more.

Instant Pot Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Ingredients:

8 oz cream cheese

10 oz box Frozen Spinach

6 oz Shredded Parmesan Cheese

8 oz Shredded Mozzarella

1/2 cup chicken broth

14 oz can artichoke hearts

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayo

3 cloves garlic

1 tsp onion powder

Directions:

Place three cloves of garlic in the IP with 1/2 cup chicken broth. Drain Artichokes and pour them into the pot. Place Frozen spinach, sour cream, cream cheese, mayo, and onion powder in the Instant pot. Place on Manual High Pressure for 4 minutes. Do a Quick Release. Stir in Cheese Transfer to a bowl and serve with corn chips or bread. This will thicken more as it cools.

Recipe and photos courtesy of Adventures of a Nurse.