Restaurant owner and our good friend Tony Caputo passes away

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Tony Caputo, the man who helped launch Salt Lake City’s artisan food scene when he opened his namesake Italian market and deli across the street from Pioneer Park, died Wednesday. He was 72. “It was quite sudden and we are still reeling,” Caputo’s son Matt, wrote on Facebook. “…The best days of my life were spent working with him in the deli and watching how he would treat each person having lunch. It didn’t matter what color your skin was, if you were the governor, or a blue-collar worker. He made each person feel like an old friend by welcoming them with genuine kindness, respect, and hospitality.” We send love to Matt and Tony’s entire family. He will be missed.
- Congress gave final approval Wednesday to a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that will send $1,400 direct payments to most Americans. With passage in the House, the measure heads to President Joe Biden’s desk and is expected to be signed Friday. The bill represents Democrats’ effort to bridle the catastrophic pandemic and revive the enfeebled economy. The Senate passed the measure over unanimous Republican opposition four days ago.
- It’s been a journey the last year. But it’s one that has changed our lives forever. We will always look back at this pandemic – likely for the worst. Millions of people have died, and that’s something we can never forget. The pandemic will linger in our culture and our vernacular for years to come. Plenty of phrases we use now all stem from the pandemic. We take a closer look at phrases you wouldn’t have said before the pandemic. And if you did, they wouldn’t have made sense! Hope you join us for a Thursday edition of GTU.