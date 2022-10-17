October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month. During the month, GTU is dedicated to providing information on resources for individuals who have experienced domestic violence. Ashley Daniels and Elisa Valle of YCC Family Crisis Center sat down to share resources for individuals who have experienced domestic violence in Weber County and the Ogden area.

YCC advocates for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. The center provides a shelter with 61 beds and can also help individuals who need help. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, calls to the center doubled. Previously, there were 300 calls a day and at the start of the pandemic calls increased to 600. Unfortunately, two and a half years later calls have stayed over 650 per day. The center stays in contact with victims and wants to ensure safety for people in the community.

For more information, visit yccogden.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.