SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Rob Volpe is an Empathy Activist. He joined us on the show to offer valuable insights on regaining your momentum with your New Year’s resolutions. In the third week of January, many struggle to maintain their resolutions, with studies indicating that a significant 80% abandon them by this time. Rob emphasizes a shift from rigid resolutions to flexible intentions.

The first key tip is to focus on intentions, fostering adaptability and resilience. Rob shares a personal example of taking six years to publish a book by setting an intention rather than a resolution, allowing for adjustments amidst life’s challenges. The second tip involves self-empathy, crucial for behavior change. Rob draws on Dr. Julia DiGangi’s insights, highlighting the importance of self-awareness and empathy to understand the root causes of one’s behavior. The five steps for empathy with others are applied to oneself, including dismantling judgment, asking questions, active listening, integration, and solution imagination.

The final tip is about extending grace to oneself. Rob encourages treating oneself with the same kindness as desired in parenting or work environments. Managing negative self-talk is crucial, promoting a long-term perspective over short-term setbacks.

His book is available on Amazon and The King’s English, as well as on Audible. He invites people to sign up for his bi-weekly newsletter through his website or scan the provided QR code. Rob can be found on social media platforms under the handle @empathy_activist.