Repurpose old sweaters to make something beautiful

Don’t throw out those old sweaters! Marcella Hill from Love Woolies is here to show us how we can repurpose old sweaters.

Hill shared how her small business took new meaning in her life when she realized that they were creating joy from flawed situations. She showed a sweater with several holes in it and compared it to how we can often feel in our lives. But something that has flaws, can be turned into something useful and gorgeous.

This idea inspired Hill to write a book titles Wake Her Up that will come out this Spring. The first chapter will be free at the end of this month. It can be found on her Instagram @BeingMarcellaHill

Love Woolies has saved over 50,000 sweaters by repurposing them into other useful items. She demonstrated how to make a sweater for your pet or child’s toy dog. Her mittens are 100% wool and fleece lined and will keep you warm during the winter. She has also created boot liners.

Love Woolies is offering our viewers 10% off a set of wool mittens with the code GTU2022. Check them out on Instagram @LoveWoolies