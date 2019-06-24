Replace the yoga studio with a pasture and goats

Find your zen in a pasture! Annabelle Olsen, Organizer for City Goat Yoga, was here to talk about all things goat yoga today. This new practice has become very popular recently and if you have not tried it, you must. Goat Yoga is a way to disconnect from day to day stress or depression and focus on positive happy vibes.

Annabelle started City Goat Yoga as a way to make extra money to pay for college. She has played with the goats at her grandparents’ house since she was very little and knew that Goat Yoga would be a fun business to try out.

The classes are taught by certified yoga instructors and accompanied by a few goat friends. It is a relaxing and unique practice that is fun for a date night, girls night out, birthday parties, or even taking photos for social media!

For more information and to reserve a spot go to citygoatyoga.com or follow them on Instagram @citygoatyoga and Facebook.

To find out more about private classes email annabelle@uslms.com for details.