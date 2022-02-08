Rep cool apparel while skiing the slopes with this local brand

Ogden native, Rich Kallage, is the owner and designer of Wasatch Magic apparel. Since Utah is home to the best skiing and boarding in the world, Kallage wanted to bring color, design, and energy to the snow sports community in our state. The brand’s motto is, “We believe in raising the relative stoke index of our home state!”

In an effort to connect with his daughter, combined with his passion for snow sports, Kallage decided to curate snow apparel. The company carries hoodies with various designs featuring skiers, mountains, and several other creative graphics.

Wasatch Magic is a term that describes a storm that changes the mountains from being dry, dull, and brown to a powdery winter wonderland in one storm! Their website features the history of Utah skiing as well as the forecast for all the ski resorts in the West.

The brand also offers has opportunities for people to support themselves through school or otherwise if they want to represent our brand around town or up on the mountain. Contact eatskilove11@gmail.com if interested!

Wasatch Magic even has apparel for kids, called ‘little rippers’. Visit wasatchmagic.com to place an order. They are offering free shipping and a discount code for 20% off. Use “abc20” today and “magic20” for the rest of the week.

Instagram: @wasatchmagic

Facebook: Wasatch Magic