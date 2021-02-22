Rent the dress of your dreams from Utah Gowns

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Want a stunning dress for a special occasion, without breaking the bank for your maternity, engagement, or family photoshoot? Well look no further than new local company, Utah Gowns!

Haley Piacitelli, owner and CEO, tells us she created Utah Gowns because she was buying expensive, high end dresses for events, and only wearing them once! She wanted to share her beautiful, couture gowns for everyone to experience, and not have to pay a fortune just to have them sit in the closet afterward.

She hand picks each dress, and most are custom designed by Haley! She wants everyone to have their special moment where they feel like a million bucks. There is something for everyone with over thirty dress options. With various sizes and colors, we guarantee you’ll have a hard time deciding which one to rent!

Haley talks us through the details of the rental period, payment types, cleaning fees, and the discount she’s offering to GTU viewers! Use code “GOOD THINGS” for 20% off a dress rental.

Find Utah Gowns on Instagram: @utahgowns TikTok: @utahgowns Online: www.utahgowns.com Facebook: Utah Gowns