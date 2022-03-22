If you don’t have it, rent it! Husband and wife team, Jason and Natalie Fairbourne have created an app where you can rent your neighbors’ things. It’s like Airbnb, but for stuff.

With inflation and gas at record highs, many Utahns are opting to stay home this spring break. The Yoodlize App makes it so you can have fun wherever you are, even if that’s at your own home.

Yoodlize is a peer-to-peer rental app. Owners post things they already have (like outdoor gear, party equipment, or electronics) and renters can access these items locally at affordable prices.

Some of the items that get popular as the weather warms to spring include:

Other great rentals include tools for DIY projects, wedding decor, water sports equipment (paddleboards, kayaks, etc.), camping gear, party equipment. The app has anything and everything.

The Fairbournes are offering $20 off a rental with code “goodthings”. Download the free Yoodlize app on iOS, Android, or at the Yoodlize website, www.yoodlize.com.

