- On GTU this morning – Singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John — a four-time Grammy winner and star of beloved movie musical Grease — has died. She was 73. “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” her husband, John Easterling, announced Monday on Newton-John’s social media channels. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.”
- Plus, Chloe Lattanzi, daughter of Olivia Newton-John, has posted a series of photos of her mother after news of the Grease actress’s death was announced. Chloe, 36, is a musician and actress, and Olivia’s only child. Her father is Matthew Lattanzi, who Olivia was married to from 1984 to 1995. Chloe posted the images, from when she was a baby to more recent times, without any caption and allowed the poignant photos to express her feelings. She was met with an outpouring of support from friends and fans. One wrote, “what a legacy you carry on for her.” Another said, “I am so terribly sorry for your loss. Your mom was such a beautiful soul. She was very inspirational to me as I am a 3x cancer survivor. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Another comment read, “I’m so sorry, Chloe. Your mom is an angel of light and love, and she Will always be in our hearts. Sending you my love “
- And Nicea is back on set and sharing her trip details from the weekend! She and her now 20 year old daughter Natalie headed to Southern California to celebrate her big birthday. See the family pictures and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah Hour One.
