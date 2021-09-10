Remembering 9/11 on the 20th anniversary

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It was a day of reflection, remembrance, and service. Last Friday, our IN FOCUS topic featured stories of people who were affected by 9/11. On Monday evening, Prof. Amos Guiora from the S.J. Quinney College of Law and Prof. Janicke Stramer-Smith with the Department of Political Science and Philosophy at Weber State University joined ABC4's Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. to discuss what changed after that day for our country, where we are now on an international scale, and what we've learned over the last two decades.

In part one, Guiora and Stramer-Smith shared their recollection of where they were and what they were doing on 9/11, what they thought about the change in our nation's collective mindset between when the first and second planes hit the World Trade Center, and when global unity began to change in the days and weeks following the tragedy.