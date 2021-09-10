Remembering 9/11 on the 20th anniversary

- On Good Things Utah this morning — Nicea is out in Sandy, Utah at The Healing Fields. Various events this weekend are being hosted by The Healing Fields to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The field is set up with thousands of flags to remember the lives lost. Deena, Surae, and Ro recall where they were the day 9/11 happened. Deena remembers the somber mood in New York City in the days following the attacks.
- Guest announcer, Ro, joins Deena and Surae on Table Talk to discuss the importance of overcoming problems and how it makes you stronger. The ladies and Ro talked about how you should look at life from the perspective of “life is happening for me, not to me.” We all go through negative things in life, but it is important to recognize how you have grown and gained strength through your trials. Ultimately, these challenges allow us to become a better version of ourselves.
- Next, Deena, Surae, and Ro talk about Ginger Zee, an ABC News Chief Meteorologist, who was criticized on Twitter for being a working mother with someone tweeting, “Your kids are going to resent you for working.” Ginger Zee eloquently replied that she “disagreed” and asked a thought-provoking question, “Do children always resent their fathers because they work?”
- In GTU Hour 2 Deena, Surae, and Ro talked about co-stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain seemingly flirtatious red carpet clip, but Chastain rebukes the romance rumors stating the two have been friends since college.
- Next, the hosts discuss how Matt James, the former Bachelor, talks about how he has decided to live his life authentically without solely being identified for his role and controversy on the Bachelor. Ro chimes in by adding insight we can apply to our lives and how what we do is not who we are.