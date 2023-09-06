Learn how Intermountain Health is working to help those in need with new resources

MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – September is National Suicide Prevention Month and it’s important to know that there are new resources to help you or your loved ones.

Intermountain Health has continued to build on the local hotline resource in response to growing behavioral health needs in communities throughout the state. This includes Intermountain’s Connect Care/Behavioral Health Hotline – the telehealth option for anyone in the state to use.

1) The Intermountain Behavioral Health Navigation Line, which originally started as a support line during the COVID-19 pandemic, gives Utahns a free resource to talk to someone about low-risk stressors to more complex issues, such as crisis and serious mental health needs.

Behavioral health counselors who answer the line can refer people to a variety of resources if there are needs for long-term help.

2) Expansion of Intermountain Behavioral Health Emergency Services include Behavioral Health Access Centers at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, and St. George Regional Hospital. These are resources for critical behavioral health crisis needs.

3) Intermountain has also partnered with the Live On campaign to help get the message out on how to help others. You can find more at liveonutah.org.

Here are three key words to remember for awareness to know the signs when addressing suicide prevention:

1) Know

2) Help

3) Cope

Know the risk factors and warning signs:

› Changes in behavior or mood.

› Recent rejection or divorce.

› Gives away their belongings.

› Increased use of alcohol or drugs.

› Talking about death, hopelessness, or being a burden to others.

› Financial loss or instability.

› Check-in with yourself and others. If you think someone might be considering suicide, ask them!

› Take Question Persuade Refer (QPR) training.

› De-stigmatize shame around mental health.

2) Help

› Help yourself and others.

› If someone is in acute crisis call 911 or call the #988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline Number

› Call the Intermountain Behavioral Health Navigation Services at 833-442-2211

› Practice self-care

3) Cope

If you have been impacted by death by suicide, you are not alone. Intermountain has people and resources that can help you cope following a loss.

If you or a loved one is looking for mental well-being help, contact Intermountain’s free Behavioral Health Navigation Line at 833-442-2211. If someone is in danger of hurting themselves, contact the National Suicide Lifeline at #988.

For more informaton visit IntermountainHealth.org.

