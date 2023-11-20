We are right in the middle of asking for your nominations for our remarkable woman of 2024, so we thought why not inspire you with our remarkable woman honoree for 2023! Kathy Bray is the president and CEO of Volunteers of America, and is truly remarkable with the way she successfully runs her organization both professionally and compassionately.

She is devoted to serving some of our most vulnerable population; the unhoused, addicted, and people struggling with mental health issues. Kathy tells us VOA is busy adding 50 beds detoxification from alcohol and other addictive substances at their new Recovery on Redwood facility. They’ve also added 70 more beds to shelter people experiencing homlessness (50 for homeless women and 20 for homless youth.

The greatest need is financial contributions to add staff support and increase food, toiletries and supplies. Learn more and help the cause at voaut.org

ABC4 wants you to share the woman in your life who is making a difference! Nominate them now to be this year’s remarkable woman, and let everyone know how great they are. You have until Thursday, November 30th to do so. More at abc4.com/nominate