Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

LaVonne Wells Sandberg of The spiritual Teacher, Love Activist, and Global Speaker was back in our studio and we loved every minute! Today’s topic? Remaining calm through the chaos.

The ability to remain calm during the chaos allows you to find a solution, and give you the ability to see a higher perspective to every issue you encounter. Follow her tips below, and reach out LaVonne to work with her through her website and social media handles below.

1. Breathing gives you the gift of clarity and focus.

2. Resistance to what you’re experiencing blocks the ability to handle or deal with stress

3. Know it is through positive energy flow, you are able to grow

4. Take your power back by no longer allowing the perspectives of other to trigger you.

Website: lavonnewells.com

Facebook: @thespiritualteacher

Instagram: @thespiritualteacher