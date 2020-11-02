Remaining calm through the chaos

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

LaVonne Wells Sandberg of The spiritual Teacher, Love Activist, and Global Speaker was back in our studio and we loved every minute! Today’s topic? Remaining calm through the chaos.

The ability to remain calm during the chaos allows you to find a solution, and give you the ability to see a higher perspective to every issue you encounter. Follow her tips below, and reach out LaVonne to work with her through her website and social media handles below.

1. Breathing gives you the gift of clarity and focus.

2. Resistance to what you’re experiencing blocks the ability to handle or deal with stress

3. Know it is through positive energy flow, you are able to grow

4. Take your power back by no longer allowing the perspectives of other to trigger you. 

Website: lavonnewells.com

Facebook: @thespiritualteacher

Instagram: @thespiritualteacher

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate

Good Things Utah Sponsors