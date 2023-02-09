SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend is to relive your 80s and 90s prom. Casey Elliot, member of GENTRI (The Gentleman Trio) is doing a concert called FOREVER VALENTINE: A celebration of 80s Love songs. This show will be running from February 10 – 14 at Clubhouse in South Temple. A clubhouse is an intimate and sweet venue that will give the illusion of your old high school dances. The show will feature Casey’s legendary vocals with special guest: Ellie Barry as they reimagine your favorite songs from Chicago, Bryan Adams, Billy Joel, Richard Marx, Journey, and many others. The tickets are limited so buy your tickets as soon as they go up. GTU viewers can get 10% off with the code: GTU.

Today in the studio they did a performance of the classic love ballad “You’re the inspiration” by Chicago.