Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Is the daily grind wearing you and your furry friend down? Blow off some steam with Salt Lake City’s Yappy Hour! Lynze Twede, SLC Events Manager, and Justin Taylor from NOW 97.9/103.1 The Wave came into the studio today with their four-legged friends to share with us what it is all about.

With the organization of Yappy Hour, Salt Lake City wants to create a vibrant and inclusive environment that brings together individuals from all walks of life in the celebration of the joy and companionship dogs bring to our lives. This event is for you and your pet(s) to enjoy with local vendors and organizations that love doggos.

Yappy Hour is going on the second Thursday of every month from 6:00P.M.-9:00P.M. for the rest the summer! Save the dates for Thursday, June 8th at Fairmont Park, Thursday, July 13th at Liberty Park and Thursday, August 10th at Pioneer Park. Bring your pups, friends, and family for a free fun filled event with live music, great food, drinks, and merchandise you can get from the vendors.

Rescue Rovers will also be at all Yappy Hour events with adorable adoptable dogs that need a loving home!

For more, visit SLC.gov/Events.