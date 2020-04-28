Relationships and Covid-19

How is the virus affecting your relationship? During this time of more togetherness in close quarters, it can either bring a couple closer, or push them farther apart. Therapist Emil Harker joined us today to deep dive into this topic.

It’s hard to carve out moments of alone time these days, and the little things about your partner that may occasionally get under your skin become magnified. In turn, this has a negative effect on our communication and treatment of our partner.

Emil elaborates during his segment on these three steps to help us navigate these tricky waters:

1- Communicate. Manage your expectations.

2- Plan out your individual time, as well as time together.

3- Connect with physical touch and affection.

Emil is offering a free training video at club.conflicttocloseness.com/marriage-club to help you get unstuck in your relationship once you’ve become stuck.

More on Emil at emilharker.com