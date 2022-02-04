Relatable mamas normalizing motherhood through a fun podcast

They’re known as the most relatable moms on the internet. Cherish Payne and Alexa Zurcher are the hosts of the Minivan Mamas Podcast. They keep things real and talk about topics that might be deemed taboo in motherhood.

The two were inspired to start a podcast when they realized that many women feel they don’t have friends to talk to about “mom” stuff. They wanted to normalize things that all moms go through including relationships, periods, birth, motherhood, and everything in between. The two podcast from their minivan, because it is a quiet space away from their kids.

The effects of the pandemic have left mothers feeling lonely and disconnected. Motherhood is hard enough, and these ladies believe you shouldn’t have to do it alone. They hope to make everyday mamas feel like they’re talking to their friends.

Listeners range from their early 20’s-70’s. They have new episodes that drop every Tuesday morning and are available on all podcasting platforms. Minivan Mamas also have merch. The hosts were repping their crewneck sweatshirts.

Follow Minivan Mamas on Instagram @minivanmamas and tune in to their podcast at Minivanmamas.com